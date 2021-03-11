Menu
Sarah "Sally" Spitzer
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Sarah "Sally" Spitzer

May 12, 1930 - Mar. 6, 2021

GLENS FALLS - On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Sarah "Sally" Spitzer, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90 in her home surrounded by her family. Born on May 12, 1930 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Rev. W. Wade Miller and Sarah Miller (Clark).

Sally was a 1951 graduate from Muskingum College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She impacted many student's lives working as a first grade teacher and enjoyed working as a substitute teacher in local schools.

Sally met her husband, Dr. S. Richard Spitzer, on a blind date in Nassau, NY and began the journey of their 64 year marriage. After a few years in North Dakota, the couple settled in Glens Falls to raise their family.

Sally gave generously of her time to serve many non-profit organizations and area clubs, including the Hospital Guild, the Opera Guild, Investment Club, College Club, and served in many roles at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.

She was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) for over thirty years, an organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. She had a long list of passions, including traveling, reading, the arts, hiking, and spending time with her many close friends. Sally played bridge with the same group for over 50 years, loved being a part of her Intrepids hiking group, and enjoyed her book club. The true joy of her life was spending time with her family and imparting her many interests to them.

Sally is predeceased by her parents, stepmother Ruth Miller, and brother-in-law Dr. Robert M. Spitzer.

She is survived by Dr. S Richard Spitzer; their three children: Mark (Julie), Sarah (Tom Orr), and Amy (Pete Schneible); six grandchildren: Kristen (Mark Surette), Matthew (Sarah), Cady Schneible, Hannah Schneible, Riley Orr, and Cameron Orr; great granddaughter Nora Surette; her sister Lois Christopher (Paul); in-laws Ken and Lois Spitzer, and Barbara Spitzer Hach; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service is private but there will be a live stream link for family and friends. Sally was very giving in nature and donated to a number of organizations. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silver Bay YMCA Memorial Garden or any organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
Hard to believe a year has passed. Her legacy continues with the arrival of of her great grandchildren. and the wonderful family stories you will pass on to the next generation, linking the new with the old. Her life will live on!
Bob Surette
March 5, 2022
Sarah, I was so sorry to read about your mom passing. It is never easy to lose a mom. I hope you are well. Please offer my condolences to your family.
Ann Davis
March 13, 2021
Dearest Amy...my mom let me know that your mom had passed. I´m so sorry. I remember her as being so nice and hospitable to me as a young girl when I visited your house. It´s been a very long time.... I would love to hear from you...take care. Patti Donohue
Patti Donohue
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I know she meant the world to all of you and will be missed, but we hope you take comfort in all the wonderful adventures you celebrated as a family.
Beth and Bob Surette
March 11, 2021
