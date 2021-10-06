Menu
Scott R. Reed
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Scott R. Reed

Sept. 29, 1967 - Sept. 23, 2021

Granville/Bennettsville, SC - Scott Ronald Reed, age 53, passed away as a result of complications from Covid II on September 23, 2021 in Lincoln, NE.

Scott was born September 29, 1967 in Rutland, VT the son of Robert H. and Linda E. (Parker) Reed, presently of Hampton, NY. Scott was a 1985 graduate of Granville High School. He was employed as a truck driver for Anderson Trucking (ATS). He was a proud veteran having served two periods of active service with the Vermont Army National Guard before transferring to the Retired Reserve in 2008. He served in Kuwait from November 2004 to December 2005.

Scott is survived by his parents; a sister, Vicki Reed and partner Trevor Hart; a brother, Timothy Reed and wife Cheryl (Shattuck); his spouse, Shelly (Davis) Reed, whom he married on July 25, 2009, their children: Christopher Reed and wife Marissa (Bizon), Ashley Reed, Michael Reed, Scott Reed, Jr. and wife Rachael (King), Megan-Rae (Reed) Decker and husband Mathew, Lindsey (Davis) Hoffer and husband Josh, Jared Davis; nine grandchildren: Calliope, Logan, Skyla, Oliver, Allison-Marie, Evelyn, Paisley, Rylie, and Caleb. He is also survived by his father-in-law, John Doran of Salem, NY; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Doran) Dennison and husband Robert; brother-in-law, Richard Hockman and wife Ann (Manley). In addition, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his favorite pet Lovenia. Scott was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Judy Doran.

Scott started working at Friendly's Restaurant as a teenager. His storied career included positions with; Parker Water Wells, Farrell Distributing (as Bud Representative), Fort Miller Company, Spaulding Fuels, and as a bartender and bouncer. Some of his many business ventures were a DJ/Karaoke service, Owner/Operator of Hot Pursuit Promotions and Limousine Service and Owner of Happy Daze Pub and Hide-away Tavern.

Just a few of Scott's many interests were GRANDCHILDREN, old cars, GRANDCHILDREN, motorcycles, GRANDCHILDREN, pool, GRANDCHILDREN, flea markets, GRANDCHILDREN, auctions, GRANDCHILDREN, Red Sox, GRANDCHILDREN, Rams, GRANDCHILDREN, NASCAR, GRANDCHILDREN, casinos and GRANDCHILDREN!

Friends may call on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Wearing masks is encouraged in the funeral home. Service and burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs, VT on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM where he will be accorded full military honors. Following the funeral, a gathering will be held at the Knights of Columbus building on Park Street in Granville. Please bring a dish to share. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to: Granville Fire Department, 42 Quaker Street, Granville, NY 12832.



Published by Post-Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St, Granville, NY
Oct
9
Burial
11:00a.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
Middletown Springs, VT
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sadden about your loss. Our condolences to your family. Xoxo
Amy doran
October 8, 2021
My Love and Prayers for all the Family..Uncle Bob and Aunt Linda I want you to know my prayers are with you both. You raised an incredible Man with grand qualities that will be shared for generations to come. I have so many great memories and love for Scotty. Rip
Jessica
October 7, 2021
Love and prayers to my Uncle Bob and Aunt Linda and family. My heart is heavy and I'm so sorry about the loss of Scott. God bless you all and prayers for peace and comfort. I love you all. RIP cuz, you will be missed and always loved.
Marci Pampuch
Family
October 7, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
October 6, 2021
