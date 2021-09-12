Menu
Sean Michael "Dogg" Kramer
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Angiolillo Funeral Home
210 Broadway
Whitehall, NY

Sean Michael (Dogg) Kramer

March 18, 1981 - Aug. 3, 2021

WHITEHALL, NY – Sean Michael Kramer, 40, passed away unexpectedly in Florence, S.C. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Sean was born on March 18, 1981 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was the son of Rubin Kramer and Joanne (Edwards) Kramer.

Sean attended Whitehall Central School and Forest Community High School in Florida, Class of 1999.

He was a millwright by trade and was the owner/founder of the "Wicked Wrench". He was also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: John E. and Agnes M. Edwards; his paternal grandparents: Alex and Frances Kramer; and two nephews: Michael Regner and Gabriel Regner.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Caleb Wood Kramer (April Wood) of Whitehall, Gavin Kramer and Emma Kramer (Blair Mahar) of Whitehall, Kira Lee Kramer of North Carolina, a sister, Michella (Brian) Regner of Whitehall; two nieces: Abagail and Jennavieve Regner of Whitehall. He is also survived by his fiance, Jessica Hirt of North Carolina; two aunts: Donna (Edwards) Spoor of Whitehall and Elaine Schimek of Virginia; one uncle, Marvin Kramer of Virginia, and his Godfather, Patrick Loughan of Rutland, Vt. Sean will be missed by several cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall with Reverend Kevin Gebo officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life following the committal services at the Elks Lodge, Williams Street in Whitehall at 4:00 p.m. The family requests that anyone not being immunized attending the services, that they please wear a mask and social distance.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Sean's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887.

To leave an online condolence, visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Elks Lodge
Williams Street, Whitehall, NY
Sep
19
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Whitehall, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Angiolillo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Joanne, We want to extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family for the loss of Sean.
Fred and Carol Agostino
September 12, 2021
