Sharon A. (Bordeau) Havens

Apr. 13, 1948 - Nov. 22, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Sharon A. (Bordeau) Havens, 72, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 13, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Loretta (Dowmont) Bordeau.

Sharon was employed as a seamstress at the Troy Shirt Factory for many years.

On August 4, 1989, she married Robert Havens in Hudson Falls, NY. Sharon enjoyed cooking, having dinners with her family, gardening, sewing, and baking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is predeaced by her sister Elaine Nolin, as well as her brothers: Donald, Sanford, Edward, William, and Richard Bordeau.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Robert Havens of South Glens Falls; her daughters: Christine Garand Scherer and her husband Erik of FL, and Cathleen Garand of South Glens Falls; her sons: Andrew Garand and his wife Rhonda of Glens Falls, and Michael Garand of South Glens Falls, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

At Sharon's request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

