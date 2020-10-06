Sharon L. Ruxton

Sept. 17, 1952 - Oct. 4, 2020

WEVERTOWN, NY/lMUNDELEIN, IL - Sharon L. Ruxton, 68, of Waddell Road, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home following a brief illness with her loving daughter by her side.

Sharon was born on September 17, 1952 in Pineville, KY. She was raised in Chicago and after her marriage to Patrick Ruxton November 28, 1970, the couple settled in the suburb of Mundelein, IL.

She worked for Goodwill Industries for many years and eventually retired in 2013, relocating to Wevertown to be closer with her daughter and granddaughter.

Sharon was known for her baking and sewing abilities.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Patrick Ruxton; brothers-in-law: Mike Ruxton and Sean Ruxton.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Slater and her husband, Chris of Wevertown; granddaughter, Regan Slater of Wevertown; brothers: Kenny Karpp, Ted Karpp, and sister, Cherice Dupree and her husband, Emmanuel; sisters-in-law: Debbie Ruxton and Robin Ruxton and brother-in-law, Dan Ruxton; she is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Elisha, Tara (Nikki), Matthew, Megan, Michael, Casey, and Ryan; and great-nieces and nephews: Jordynn, Craig, Cameron, Kahlen, Naomi, Nathan, Emerson, Sofia, Greyson, and Donald; as well her many "bonus children" and many friends.

At Sharon's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 am, Friday, October 9, 2020 in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg, NY.

Sharon's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her friend, Joelene Slater as well as High Peaks Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice.

