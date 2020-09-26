Sharon Lee Williams Ruggi

Nov. 24, 1945 - Sept. 25, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Sharon Williams Ruggi, 74, passed away September 25, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Hudson Falls on November 24, 1945, the daughter of Loren "Cliff" Johnson and Janet Dickinson Johnson and was lovingly raised by Joseph and Vanita Williams.

She graduated from Hudson Falls High School and then Adirondack Community College. She continued on to SUNY Albany.

She married Ennio Ruggi on June 18, 1966.

Sharon and Ennio were avid square dancers, dancing at least two night a week for the last 25 years.

Sharon and her family spent several summers in Italy with her husband's family. They traveled extensively through Italy to all of the major tourist destinations as well as to many off-the-beaten-path gems.

She loved going on cruises, traveling and seeing new destinations, and she had the great pleasure of visiting 49 states (the unvisited state being Oregon).

Sharon has the privilege of performing the marriage ceremony for two of her dear friends.

Sharon thought of herself as an environmentalist, being thrust into that role in the 80s when her family's home and farm was in jeopardy of being used for the dredging of the PCBs in the Hudson River. She fought tirelessly against the dredging project with the citizen organization group, CEASE, and eventually won.

Sharon was a former member of the Fort Edward Town Board.

From there, she became involved with RC&D (Resource, Conservation and Development), moving up the organizational ladder to eventually becoming the National Board President. Through this work, she spoke at Congressional meetings and the United Nations about environmental issues related to rural America.

Most recently, Sharon was a former member of the Glens Falls Hospital Board.

Sharon had a competitiveness second to none. She loved playing cards and scrabble, and she hated to lose.

She made countless quilts for family and friends, and completed many counted cross stitch designs. She was also an incredible seamstress.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ennio, of 54 years; her son, Ennio (Lori) Ruggi; daughters: Maria Ruggi, and Gina Nassivera; her grandchildren: Jeremiah Grant, Kasi Austin, and Brendon Ruggi; and Massimo and Amelie Nassivera; her sister, Linda Ferry; her brother, Fred Seybolt, her brother-in-law, Gino Ruggi, close family friends, Tony Nassivera and Cathy Del Signore, and several nephews and 1 niece.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 on Monday, September 28, 2020, at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, in Fort Edward. Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. When arriving at the funeral home, please check with parking lot attendant and remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at the family's convenience.

A special thank you to Dr. Stoutenburg and the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital on tower 2. Donations may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.To view Sharon's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.