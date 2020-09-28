Menu
Sharon Williams Ruggi

SHARON WILLIAMS RUGGI

HUDSON FALLS - Sharon Williams Ruggi, 74, passed away September 25, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at the family's convenience.

A special thank you to Dr. Stoutenburg and the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital on tower 2. Donations may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.To view Sharon's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
