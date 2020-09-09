Sheila Mary Conlon

Nov. 22, 1946 - Sept. 4, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Sheila Mary Conlon was received by the angels on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Sheila was born Nov. 22, 1946 in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Thomas Patrick and Mina Conlon. She was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Patricia Jane Conlon Meagher. She is survived by her sister, Victoria Helen Conlon Agresta (Thomas); 12 nieces and nephews and 31 great nieces and nephews.

She graduated from St. Agnes Academic in College Point in 1964; received her R.N. from Bellevue School of Nursing in Manhattan, in 1967; a B.S. in Nursing from Rutgers University in 1978; and a Masters in Nursing from New York University in 1982.

Sheila's personal commitment and care, expert clinical skills and attention to detail made her an outstanding nurse who touched her patients in life-changing ways. She shared her passion for medicine as a pediatric ICU nurse, on Med-Surg units and in the practice of psychiatric medicine. As an intensive case manager for at-risk youth, she brought fun, a trusted connection and hope for the future.

Sheila will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, contagious laugh, adventurous spirit and a long line of convertibles. Her eclectic list of favorite songs connects the dots from the 1950s to today and has left the whole family singing. She was a meticulous gift-giver who had a knack for selecting special items with personal meaning and a voracious reader who loved to discuss the plot of her latest find.

Calling hours were held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Church 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 with Fr. Tom Morrette, pastor officiating. Due to state regulations masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's name to Captain Youth and Family Services or The Open Door Mission.