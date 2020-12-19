Menu
Sherri A. Guile
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Sherri A. Guile

Dec. 29, 1962 - Dec. 16, 2020

FORT EDWARD – Sherri A. Guile, 57, of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. Born December 29, 1962 in Milford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Henry LaClair and Patricia (Joyce) LaClair of Queensbury.

Sherri graduated from Stratford High School in CT, Class of 1981, home of the Red Devils. On August 23, 1986, Sherri married the love of her life, Robert M. Guile at Saint Peter's Church in Saratoga Springs, where they grew their family with two children Matthew M. Guile and Ashley P. Guile.

Sherri worked for her husband's business, One Liberty Auto, in Fort Edward as the bookkeeper for many years, keeping up the family business.

As a young mother, Sherri was a stay at home mom doing her best with two children while also watching neighborhood children. She was a mother figure to so many, always helping others first and foremost.

Sherri, as a child, was always riding her bike to the beach and enjoyed swimming in the ocean in Connecticut. Her mother Patricia commented, as a child Sherri had many friends and was very sociable. She was always a wonderful student which carried into her professional life. She went on from high school to be a medical secretary and worked at Tarrant Manufacturing. She then moved on to work for Zinter Handling, Inc., Saratoga County Airport, Car Emporium, also becoming a realtor and notary. Sherri always accomplished whatever she put her mind to. She truly made her parents very proud.

Besides her father, Sherri was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Bob Guile of Fort Edward; her children: Matthew and Ashley Guile; her mother, Patricia (Joyce) LaClair; and sister, Nichole (LaClair) Porter.

Friends may call Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Sherri may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Carleton Funeral Home
Robert Van Voorst
January 2, 2021
Anita Schmitz
December 29, 2020
Bob, Ashley and Matt, thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Trudi Cholewinski
December 26, 2020
a loved one
December 22, 2020
James Harrington
December 22, 2020
James Harrington
December 22, 2020
James Harrington
December 22, 2020
Bob, Matt and Ashley prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
kathy korb
December 19, 2020
