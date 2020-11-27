Sherry "Pip" A. Marcotte

July 19, 1960 - Nov. 24, 2020

CORINTH – Sherry "Pip" A. Marcotte, 60, of Center St., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Porter Corners surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 19, 1960 in Ballston Spa, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ethel (Ovitt) Brower.

Sherry graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1977.

She was a loving, caring and giving woman, who loved her family and gave whatever she had to all who asked.

Sherry enjoyed crocheting, playing Skippo, loved the summer, and enjoyed being outside and sitting beside a nice fire.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two siblings, Donna Hatalski and Charles Brower.

Survivors include three children: Sheri Carvajal (Erik) of Corinth, Eric Marcotte (Jamie) of Fort Edward, and Jonathon Marcotte (Andrea) of Corinth; seven grandchildren: Shontel Smith (John) of Porter Corners, Austin Carvajal of Corinth, Camron Carvajal of Corinth, Hailey Spring of Corinth, Hunter Marcotte of Fort Edward, Allison Marcotte of Corinth, and Emily Marcotte of Corinth; one great-grandson on the way, Oaklind Smith; five siblings: Susan Brower of Corinth, Daniel Brower of Corinth, Terry LaFountain of Corinth, Cheryl Hayes of Stony Creek, and Tammy Brower of Hadley; her ex-husband, Francois "Frank" Marcotte of Porter Corners; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Sherry's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care and the family would also like to thank Shontel for her devotion and loving care given to Sherry during her illness.

The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to the American Lung Association at lung.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth