Sherry T. Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Sherry T. Bailey

April 1, 1954 - Jan. 6, 2022

FORT EDWARD - Sherry T. Bailey, 67, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born April 1, 1954 in Troy, NY. she was the daughter of the late Clarence Martin, and the late Frank and Marlene (Morris) Williams.

Sherry graduated from Fort Edward High School, and was employed as a bus driver for the Hudson Falls School District for many years.

On June 5, 1971, Sherry married Daniel Bailey at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward.

Sherry was a member of the Fort Miller Wesleyan Church,for many years. She loved to bake and cook. Her door was always open, and she never met a stranger. She made everyone she met feel like a part of the family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sherry was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Hammond, her son-in-law A.J. Erkison, her grandson Erik Erikson, her daughter Yvonne Benson, and her brother-in-law Gary Hathaway.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Daniel Bailey; her children: Debbie Erikson, Kimberley Tollmann and her husband Chad, Seth Greenwood, and Breonna Greenwood; her grandchildren: Rebecca and Anthony Erikson, Thomas Saladin, and Mollee Tollmann; her siblings: Jane Flagg, and Cindy Martin; her step-siblings: Karen Hathaway and Frank Williams; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Fort Edward American Legion, 44 McCrea St., Fort Edward, NY 12828. Masks will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Memorial donations in Sherry's name can be made to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Fort Edward American Legion
44 McCrea St., FORT EDWARD, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
DAN (BEATLE) NO DOUGHT I CROSSED PATHS WITH YOUR WIFE THROUGH CHURCH. BUT MAINLY REMEMBER YOU FROM THE MILL. BEEN THROUGH SIMILAR THINGS. NOT FUN BUT LOOK FORWARD TO THE FUTURE.
Jerold Crevison
Other
January 10, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of her passing. Our sympathies are with the family during this difficult time
Curt and Claire Winans-Keech
Friend
January 9, 2022
