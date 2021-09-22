CHESTERTOWN Shirley N. Bolton 85, died Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born May 8, 1936 in the Town of Horicon she was the daughter of Bert V. and Ada M. (Newton) Bolton. She is predeceased by one brother, Dennis Bolton, two sisters: Jane Bolton, and Mary Hayes. Survivors include one brother, Bert P. (Luella) Bolton, three sisters: Alice Wood, Jean Wood and Brenda Pratt also many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will 10:00 AM Saturday October 2, 2021 at Brant Lake Cemetery State Rte 8 Brant Lake, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.