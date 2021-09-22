Menu
Shirley N. Bolton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

CHESTERTOWN Shirley N. Bolton 85, died Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born May 8, 1936 in the Town of Horicon she was the daughter of Bert V. and Ada M. (Newton) Bolton. She is predeceased by one brother, Dennis Bolton, two sisters: Jane Bolton, and Mary Hayes. Survivors include one brother, Bert P. (Luella) Bolton, three sisters: Alice Wood, Jean Wood and Brenda Pratt also many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will 10:00 AM Saturday October 2, 2021 at Brant Lake Cemetery State Rte 8 Brant Lake, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Brant Lake Cemetery State
Rte 8, Brant Lake, NY
Rest in peace Aunt Shirley. I will never forget how kind you were to me or our walks over to the mill pond. My wife and daughters thought you were such a cool and interesting person, and I'm glad they got to meet you. Thank you for being such an awesome aunt. Love - Michael
Michael Pratt
Family
September 23, 2021
