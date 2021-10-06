Menu
Shirley Ward Barson Clough
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Shirley Ward Barson Clough

March 15, 1927 - Aug. 9, 2021

EPPING, NH - Shirley Ward Barson Clough, age 94, of Epping, NH passed away on August 9, 2021 due to complications from Covid.

Shirley was born in Glens Falls on March 15, 1927. She graduated from Glens Falls High School – Class of 1945.

Shirley worked for a number of years at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls and later spent several years working for the Joy Department Store in South Glens Falls.

She was an active member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church for many years before moving to New Hampshire to spend more time with her oldest daughter.

While living in South Glens Falls, she made several lifelong friends as part of a group called The MOB (Mom's On Bikes). As matriarch of the family she was known by many names Mom, Ma, Gram, Nanne, Mema and no matter what name was thrown her way she felt the love behind it. She was always extremely supportive of her children and rarely ever missed one of their extracurricular activities whether that be a birthday party, sporting event, concert or play.

Shirley was pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth (Jack) Clough, her father Clarence Ward, mother Mary Ward, brother Bob Ward and sister Betty Ward McDougall.

She is survived by two daughters: Carol (Jerry) Comfort and Christine Sgambati; two sons: Steve (Linda) Barson and David (Amanda) Clough; 10 granddaughters: Angela, Michelle, Kristen, Jenna, Mindy, Brianna, Bibianna, Amber, Sadie and Gabbie; as well as several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

At Shirley's request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held privately for the family.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss Dave and Amanda. Your mom was a sweetheart.
Julie Leonelli
October 6, 2021
