Shirley (Yarter) Johnston

HUDSON FALLS – A Memorial Mass for Shirley (Yarter) Johnston, 96, who passed away on July 10, 2020, will be celebrated at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.