Shirley Mae Lowery
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Shirley Mae (Liebig) Lowery

Oct. 21, 1937 - Sept. 6, 2021

EL PASO, TX - Shirley Mae (Liebig) Lowery, 83, died September 6, 2021 in El Paso, TX. She was born in upstate New York to Walter and Cora (Burch) Liebig and was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She had a full career as an RN, loved her garden, actively volunteered at her local theatre company and library, and traveled extensively.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Cora, and her brothers Roger Liebig, Kenneth Liebig, and sisters-in-law Barbara and Mitzi. She is survived by two daughters: Saundra Everhart and Nancy Lowery (Michael Acosta); a son Gary Lowery; her granddaughter Kathleen Everhart; two brothers: Glen Liebig (Mary) and Robert Liebig (Barbara); her favorite and only sister Alice Villeueux (Rolland); and nieces and nephews too numerous to name. She also leaves behind her dear friend for life Ruth Goodrich. She will be missed by all of us.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
We are sorry for the loss of your Mom, she was a truly wonderful person and we were so very lucky to have her in our lives! Loved her so much!
Nancy and Terry Harrington
October 17, 2021
