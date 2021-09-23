Shirley A. (Lane) Moricette

Aug. 29, 1938 - Sept. 21, 2021

WHITEHALL - Shirley A. (Lane) Moricette of Whitehall, NY passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital. She was born on August 29, 1938 in North Adams, MA. She was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Jepson) Lane.

Shirley graduated from Whitehall Central School in 1957. She worked at the Silver Diner and then General Electric in Fort Edward. After retiring from G.E. she worked at the Big Apple Diner and the Captain's Diner.

Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband James; sister, Janice; brothers, Robert and Stephen.

She is survived by sister, Mary of Hartford, NY; and brothers Dale Lane, Sr. (Eva Louise) of Castleton, VT and Barry Lane, Sr. (Priscilla) of Whitehall; children Kim Brown (James) of Clemons, NY; Kevin Guitar of Powell, OH; Stephen Welsh (Nicole) of Simpsonville, SC and Stephanie Moricette of Manchester, TN. Her grandchildren; Scott Brown (Melissa); Marc Brown; Sean Guitar (Alyssa); Shelby Gladd; Connor Gladd; Tiffany Moricette and Amanda Sheldrick; along with 5 great grandchildren, Braxton J.; Leighton; Owen; Lane; and Braxton L., several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the Glens Falls Hospital for the care that was given to her.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad, PO Box 333, Whitehall, NY 12887

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.