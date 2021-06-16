Shirley M. Valastro

Jan. 31, 1929-June 12. 2021

SALEM - Shirley M. Valastro 92 years old of Battenkill Woods Way, Salem, NY, formally of Birdsall Rd., Queensbury, NY passed from this life in to the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus following a short illness. When Shirley took her last breath she was with her loved ones in the home of her daughter Linda Pike.

Born on January 31, 1929, Shirley was the daughter of Leon and Florence (Shovah) Gandron. Shirley was a loving wife, mother grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Shirley enjoyed visiting with family and friends, watching the birds at the feeders, going for boat rides with her husband, reading her Bible, and praying for others. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved people and was a great encourager. Shirley was mainly a stay at home mom, but for a few years worked for the Queensbury School cafeteria.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Valastro who died on January 24, 2019, her parents Leon and Florence Gandron, a brother Donald Gandron, two sisters: Anita Stewart and Marjorie Timms.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Pike and her husband Harry of Salem NY; her son Randy Valastro and his wife Shelia of Argyle, NY; four grandchildren: Deborah van den Bogaard and her husband Rene of Corinth, NY, Denise Anderson and her husband John of Mechanicville, Adam Valastro and his wife Brianna of Queensbury, NY and Christi Stone and her husband Eric of Whitesboro NY; ten great grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at our Lady of Angles Cemetery, Whitehall, NY.

The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Jacob's Well Fellowship, 29 West Main Street, Cambridge NY. Shirley loved attending services at the Well where she enjoyed worshiping and praising the Lord.

