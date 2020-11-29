Silva T. Falkenbury

Oct. 10, 1924 - Nov. 21, 2020

Saratoga Springs - Silva T. Falkenbury, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born October 10, 1924 in Brooklyn, Mrs. Falkenbury was the daughter of the late Isidor and Olga (Ludescher) Piehler and the stepdaughter of the late Lena Kurlander Piehler.

Mrs. Falkenbury grew up in Flatbush where she attended PS 68, making enduring friendships that continued into her adult years. Her family then moved to Beadle Hill in Easton in the late 1930's and she attended Greenwich Central School. She met John Wesner, the son of neighbors Clayton and Elizabeth (Wesner) Whittemore, and they were married in 1941. John and Silva had two daughters: Dorothy Barbara and Lola (Lora). After John's passing in 1958, while she was working in Cambridge Silva was introduced to Quentin Falkenbury. They were married in 1959. It was during the first year of her married life that Silva was diagnosed with breast cancer, but after aggressive surgery she went on to be a 60 year breast cancer survivor. In 1961, Silva and Quentin had a daughter, Melanie, thus giving true meaning to the blended family of his, hers and ours.

Quentin was an avid fisherman and Silva took up the sport with great enthusiasm and moderate success, enjoying fishing in the winter for smelt on Lake Champlain and summer evenings at Lake Lauderdale. They also enjoyed vacations ocean fishing in Maine. Silva was an accomplished cook and treated family and friends to her special cakes and cookies. She most enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations for her extended family and her home was always welcoming to friends old and new, if only for coffee and cake and good conversation.

Silva was employed for many years as a seamstress at several area clothing manufacturers including the former Hoosick Falls Undergarment Co. and the former Robert Reis Co. in Cambridge, her final employment as a seamstress being with CB Sports in Bennington, VT and Glens Falls. After retiring as a seamstress, Mrs. Falkenbury enjoyed providing home care and companionship to the elderly of several families in the Cambridge and Greenwich area.

After Quentin's passing in 1986, Silva continued living in Cambridge until relocating to Saratoga in 2002. While there, she enjoyed the companionship of her well-loved cats, tending her lawn and flower gardens and the many friendships with neighbors in the Loughberry MHP. A serious fall in her home in 2011 resulted in Mrs. Falkenbury entering the Wesley Health Care Center. Initially living in the Victoria residence, she later moved to the Springs as her daily living assistance and health needs required more care. The staff at the Wesley provided her with a caring home, many social opportunities and excellent health care.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Falkenbury was predeceased by her long-time companion and family friend, Daniel Geary; her siblings: Anna (late Casper) Pearson, Dorothy (late Kurt) Janke and John (late Evelyn) Piehler; her stepson John (Jack) Falkenbury and his wife Phyllis; her nephews Niel Pearson and his wife Joan and Bruce Pearson and his spouse Lisa Ford.

She is survived by her daughters: Dorothy Barbara (James) DeMase and Lora Wesner of Albany, Melanie Pancoast of Hackettstown, NJ and stepdaughter Jane (Robert) Wright of Cambridge. Mrs. Falkenbury is also survived by two special nieces: Barbara (late Patrick) Jennings of Hoosick Falls and Erica (late Russell) Horster of Warren, NJ; ten treasured grandchildren: Quentin Falkenbury, Susan Falkenbury, Anita Bolster, Lawrence Wright, Jonathan Wright, David Wright, Lisa DeMase, Jonathan DeMase, Andrew Pancoast and Sarah Carotenuto; along with many beloved great and great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Falkenbury will be interred in Woodlands Cemetery with a memorial service planned for the spring or summer of 2021. If friends desire, gifts in her memory may be made to the Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or The Woodlands Cemetery Association, Box 173, Cambridge, NY 12816 or a charity of one's choice.

To share a memory or offer condolences, please visit www,gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.