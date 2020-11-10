Solon I. Sherman

Apr. 17, 1929 - Nov. 4, 2020

HARTFORD - Solon I. Sherman, age 91, passed away at the Granville Center following a short illness.

He was born on April 17, 1929 in N. Poultney, Vermont the son of the late Solon O. and Florence (Ranney) Sherman.

Solon graduated from Fair Haven Union High School where he was a standout athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball.

After graduation he returned to the family farm which would later be known as "Shermdale Farm" in Hampton. In addition to dairy farming they also did maple sugaring.

During this time Solon also played baseball for the Bomoseen Bombers for the next nine years.

In 1951, he married Mary Millard. They lived in Hampton on the family farm for the next 15 years, where they welcomed their two children into the world.

Solon worked at General Electric for about 24 years, retiring in 1990. When Mary also retired from her job, they enjoyed traveling which included a trip to Alaska and Hawaii. His loved carpentry and yard work and apple picking. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and bowler. He and Mary loved square dancing.

Over the years Solon had built homes and cottages in which they resided, the last being their home on Skyview Meadows Lane.

In addition to his parents, Solon was predeceased by a brother Charles and sisters: Florence Beebe, Priscilla Roof, Hilda Bellot, and Marilyn Fuquay and his beloved wife Mary in 2010 after 59 loving years of marriage. Survivors are his children: Randolph Sherman and Kathleen Sherman. He is also survived by two sisters: Dorothy Mitchell and Carol Causey.

A graveside will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:45 PM at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, VT. Friends may call from Noon to 1 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and callers will be limited.

The family has suggested memorial contributions may be made to the Argyle Rescue Squad in Solon's memory.