Spencer L. Winterburn
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Spencer L Winterburn

GRANVILLE – Spencer Lloyd Winterburn, age 77, died peacefully at home on December 11, 2021, after a long illness.

Spencer was born in Littlebury, Essex, England the son of Herbert and Murial "Sherry" (Graham-Dunn) Innes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan G. Winterburn; also survived by a son, Barry Winterburn and his wife Jenn; and five grandchildren: Christian, Jakob, Ryan, McKenzie and Sydni; two sisters also survive Spencer: Rosemary Medina of Concord, NC and Judy Guimond of Queensbury. Also, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Crispen Winterburn of Manchester, NH.

Spencer spent the majority of his life in dedication to his God, Jehovah. He was a faithful witness to Jehovah and the truths in the Bible. He was sure of the Bible's promise of a resurrection in God's new system on earth, as promised in Revelation 21:4.

Thanks to all the friends and spiritual companions who have been supportive through the years. Thanks also for all the doctors and nurses who have cared for him. A special thanks to High Peaks Hospice (Vicki, Karianne, Rick and others) for their care at the end.

Any memorial remembrances may be made by donation to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 168 Beckwith Rd., Whitehall, NY 12887. Please share your memories and expressions of comfort through www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com or poststar.com/obits.

A memorial talk will be given via zoom on January 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Check the funeral home website for log in information.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, Susan, Judy, Spencer can now rest an wake up refreshed
James Corey and family
December 24, 2021
Susan - we are so very sorry for your loss! Sending Love from cousins Arlene and Skip Starr
Arlene Starr
Family
December 24, 2021
Sorry Susan. I´ve known him since I was nine. Always kind. A good brother-in-law. He will be missed but he will be back. Until then, he´s at rest.
Laurie Shaw
Family
December 22, 2021
Wife Susan ,Son Barry and all the family and friends sorry for your loss of Spencer. Thinking of you all take care
Floyd and Mary Gebo
Friend
December 22, 2021
