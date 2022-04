I have so many fond memories of my cousin, Butch. He enjoyed the Sunday comics, crossword puzzles, cooking, the fresh food market in the summer, the Sunday morning polka radio show, Jeopardy, British comedies and I Love Lucy. There were many laughs when he partnered with his sister, Joyce, to play pinochle with aunts and friends. They tried to give each other hints as to the cards they needed. We would go into the woods behind my parents house and across the street to pick pails of mushrooms. They were delicious. We have yet to find these red tops in any supermarket. He would show us his slides of the numerous foreign countries he visited. We would dance the polka. He would get excited when he saw the televised version of one of the events with our two very young children attempting to do the polka. We had great fun at the balloon festival in Glens Falls, walking on the boardwalk in Ocean City New Jersey, visiting Longwood Gardens, visiting the museums that were near and dear to his heart, and attending the Easter parade in Philadelphia where our local weatherman got off the float to talk with us found out Butch wasn’t local and proceeded to tell him about the weather in Glens Falls. He brought a trunk full of old clothes he was going to do school presentations with to my mothers and had our children and their cousins modeling these clothes while Butch told them about the outfits. We enjoyed hearing of his many bus and cemetery tours. I’m sorry I was never there at the right time for the cemetery tour as that sounded fabulous. He told me about going to our grandparents farm in Clifton Park where he found Indian arrowheads. That sounded like fun. We had many wonderful trips together from cruises to our last magnificent adventure in Alaska. I will miss our long phone conversations. There are so many more memories. I’m happy I have them. I just wish we were still creating them. Love you always Butch. Until we meet again.

Diane McKeon Family December 6, 2020