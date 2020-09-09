Starlett Barber

Dec. 14, 1944 - Sept. 1, 2020

O'BRIEN, Fla. - Star enjoyed spending her time reading, cooking, traveling, walking on the beach, as well as spending summers with her family.

Star was predeceased by her loving parents, Roland and Ora Bardin.

Star was survived by her brother, Roland (Statia) Bardin; her three children, Thomas (Linda) Barber, Trevor (Veronica) Barber, and Lisa (Gary Hayes) McDonald; her seven grandchildren: Harry, Matthew, Alexis, Joseph, Morgan, Sydney, and Nicole; and her three nephews: Dan, Joe, Ron and their families.

The family will have a private service at a later date.