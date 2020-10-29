Stefano Fasulo

March 23, 1943 - Sept. 16, 2020

CAIAZZO, ITALY - Stefano Fasulo spent the final decade of his life in his homeland of Italy before returning home to his Father on September 16th, 2020. Steve was born in Caiazzo, Italy, attended the San Giovanni e Paolo Catholic School, joined the Italian Army after graduating and served as a mechanic. He became a tailor, married Maria Carusone and later moved to America to raise their family. Steve worked at various pizzerias in Astoria, NY until settling in Queensbury, NY where he and Maria owned and operated Frank's Pizzeria for almost 20 years. There Steve enjoyed fraternizing with customers and occasionally tossing a pizza. If not at the restaurant you might find him on the road. He logged many miles as a bus driver for Queensbury Schools, Saratoga Schools, and Trailways while living out his passion for driving. During the latter part of his life he took pleasure in being the caregiver of his mother and the keeper of his family's olive farm.

Left to cherish memories of him, hours of his videos, piles of photos, and liters of olive oil are his son, Giuseppe; his wife, Stephanie and their two sons: Vito and Enzo; his son, Mario; his wife, Carol and their daughters: Vincenzia, Gianna, and Alessandria; his son, Stefano; his wife, Laurie and their children: Celeste and Santino.

Steve enjoyed a simple life which included making wine, helping neighbors, and traveling to visit friends and family. You could often find Steve with his brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends in both America and Italy sharing a meal, an espresso and anisette and stories that "were going to make you laugh," stories of customers and passengers, stories that everyone thought would never end, and story after story that highlighted his pride and love for his children and grandchildren.