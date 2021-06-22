Stephen E. Chagnon

April 27, 1941 - June 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Stephen E. Chagnon, 80, of Queensbury passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his beloved camp on the Hudson River.

Born on April 27, 1941, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Wetherel) Chagnon.

Stephen went to elementary school at St. Alphonsus and then graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1959.

Upon graduating, he entered the US Army and served from 1959 to 1962 before being honorably discharged as a disabled veteran. When he returned he worked as a Construction Engineer in Philadelphia before going on to graduate from Hahnemann University School of Nursing and Florida School of Massage.

Stephen was owner and operator of Adirondack Massage and Chagnon Health Institute for several years. He was a long-time member of the NYS Massage Board.

Stephen was a passionate advocate for ADA-complaint accessibilities in the Glens Falls area. He enjoyed attending Native American Pow-Wows to celebrate and honor his Missisquoi Abenaki Heritage. He was also a member of the Aging in Place Book share circle.

In addition to his parents, his aunts: Leone, Betty and Maggie, and a cousin, George Shine, predeceased him.

Survivors include his daughter, Virginia Farrell of Albany; his son, Christopher Chagnon, of Helsinki, Finland; his grandsons: Owen Farrell and Andrew Farrell; and his granddaughter, Eleanor Farrell, all of Albany. His brother, David G. (Evelyn) Chagnon, of North Little Rock, AR; his nephew, Peter; and niece, Kathryn, also survive him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone interested in more information is asked to contact a family member for updated information.

Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org, where he was a life member or Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi in Swanton,VT,

abenakination.com/donations/1395

The family would like to thank the amazing nurses in Tower 2 of Glens Falls Hospital; the supportive Hospice nurses who facilitated his wish to be at his camp; the caring staff of Kim's Home Care; and Steve's helper and friend, Gary Hurlburt.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.