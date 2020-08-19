Stephen E. Brodell

Sept. 12, 1946 - Aug. 13, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE – Stephen E. Brodell, 73, of Call St., passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.

Born on Sept. 12, 1946 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Violet (Woodard) Brodell.

Steve graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1964.

He then joined the United States Navy, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam and was in active duty service for 22 years as an E6 Youman and served on the USS Spiegel Grove. His last tour of duty was in Philadelphia at a military brig.

Following his military retirement, he was employed by Irving Tissue in Fort Edward for several years until his retirement.

Steve enjoyed vehicles and was very proud of his service to his country.

Survivors include two siblings, Charles L. Brodell Jr. (Carol) of Syracuse and Ann T. Oliver (Hank) of Prattsville; one nephew, Joe Gray (Lil) of Ft. Wayne, IN; three nieces, Paula Wallace of Post Falls, ID, Tracey Downton (Dan) of Greenfield, IN, and Debra Winsor (Todd) of Syracuse; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins, including, Diane and Doug Bisnette of Porter Corners and the Constantino family.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corinth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.