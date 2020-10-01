Stephen Francis Powers

May 22, 1937 - Sept. 28, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Stephen Francis Powers passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Steve was born May 22, 1937 to the late Frederick and Lena (Delaire) Powers in Glens Falls NY.

Born the second oldest in a family of ten, Steve graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1955, and joined the Navy shortly thereafter. After completing his training, he was stationed as a crew member aboard a Navy aircraft tasked with weather reconnaissance duty in Hawaii. He was later stationed in Brunswick, ME where he flew as a crew member aboard a Navy aircraft on anti-submarine duty.

It was in Brunswick where he met the love of his life, Patricia O'Kane. They married April 20, 1963, and together celebrated 36 years of marriage. They raised four children: Jeffrey Craig, Timothy Brian, James David and Sheila Anne. After Brunswick, Steve was stationed in Virginia Beach, teaching aircraft electronics and then serving as flight deck maintenance chief aboard the U.S.S John F Kennedy.

After serving 20 years, the Navy assigned Steve to his hometown of Glens Falls as a Navy Recruiter. There, he guided countless young men and women willing to enlist and helped them plan their careers. He reenlisted and served 10 more years, relocating to Jacksonville, Florida in 1982. Steve enjoyed working NAS JAX MWR (Morale, Welfare, and Recreation) until retiring in 1998.

Being a New Englander at heart, he made his way back to Glens Falls after losing his wife Patricia to cancer. For the last 22 years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandsons and his great granddaughters…as well as the beautiful Adirondacks.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Jeff, Tim (married to Gail Reardon), James, & Sheila (married to Ted Alesch). His grandchildren: Ande, Stephen (married to Jessica), Timothy Jr. (married to Melissa Irons), Patrick (married to Samantha Hurd), Alex, William and Charlie. His great granddaughters include: Sofia, Emma, Rose, and Reese. Steve is also survived by his brothers: David, Patrick, Michael and Allen, and his sisters: Marianne, Joan Bowen, Carol Manion, and Kathleen Goudy.

Stephen is pre decreased by his wife Patricia, his sister Evelyn Melia, and his sister-n-law Elizabeth Powers.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all at High Peaks Hospice and Slate Valley for their wonderful care during Steve's most difficult days, and for their support of the immediate Powers family. The family would also like to thank Steve's wonderful brothers and sisters, and many friends that cared for, visited and had a cold beer with Steve over the years. It is these memories that he cherished and brought to heaven with him.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 on Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury. Due to current restrictions, a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are required.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Burial with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, a special remembrance to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.