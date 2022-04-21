Menu
Stephen B. Kottman
South Glens Falls High School
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY
Calling hours
Apr, 22 2022
8:00a.m. - 8:30a.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
Stephen B. Kottman

GREENFIELD CENTER - Stephen B. Kottman, 74, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 15, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Friday, April 22, 2022, from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 8:30.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 21, 2022.
I´m sorry for your loss. I knew Frank Kottman while working at Bob Clarke Pontiac (D´ella on Quaker Rd). Frank was a wonderful man as I´m sure his son was. I´m certain I was acquainted with Jean also, Frank´s daughter. We´d say hello to each other after mass at St. Joseph´s Church. Condolences to the Kottman family and may he Rest In Peace
Nancy LaSarso Barot
April 20, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
April 20, 2022
