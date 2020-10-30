Stephen "Mick" Towers

Jan. 13, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2020

CORINTH - Stephen "Mick" Towers, 72, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his home in Queensbury, following a short illness.

Born on Jan. 13, 1948 in Albany, he was the son of the late Cecil Towers and Betty Long.

Mick graduated from Corinth High School in 1968.

He was first employed for Ciba-Geigy in Queensbury for 15 years and then worked for the New York State Dept. of Transportation for over 25 years until his retirement in 2013.

Mick volunteered at the Corinth Food Pantry for several years and also enjoyed golfing during his youth. He loved sports, especially the Colts, Red Wings and Yankees.

He enjoyed visiting with his friends downtown in Corinth, first at Jack's Place and most recently at the Village Cafe.

Survivors include two sons: Scott Towers (Nichole) of Ashburn, VA and David Towers (Lacey Cormie) of Corinth; two grandchildren: Steven "Max" Towers and Maryn Towers, both of Ashburn, Virginia; other surviving relatives include: Bobby Palmer (Donna) of Queensbury and Florida, Barbara Allen of Lake Luzerne, and Jane Rapisarda of Florida; as well as many cousins.

At Mick's request, there are no services being held at this time.

The family wishes to thank Tammy Rounds for her kindness and care and for going above and beyond helping Mick during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.