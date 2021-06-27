Stephen W. Pinchook

April 20, 1950 - June 22, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Stephen W. Pinchook, 71, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 20, 1950 in Glens Falls, the son of the late William Pinchook and Rosemary (Simmons) Pinchook Sillero.

Stephen was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1968. After graduating, he went on to do an apprenticeship program for four years in carpentry.

He used these skills to become owner of Pinchook & Buckley Construction in Glens Falls. They built many notable buildings in the Greater Glens Falls area, and did many projects at Glens Falls Hospital and Ciba Geigy.

Stephen was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 81, Glens Falls and served as Treasurer of the Local Carpenters Union.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his long-time partner, Elizabeth "Betsy" Calvert.

Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie and her husband Curt; his son, Mark and his wife, Siobhan; his brothers: Robert and Michael; his sister, Michele; and his two grandchildren; and several nieces.

A private memorial service and burial was held for close family and friends at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Purrs & Paws Cat Shelter, PO Box 4197, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family would like to thank Steve's longtime friends, Pat W., John C., and Philip W. for all their help and support, particularly over the last few months.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.