Stephen W. Pinchook
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Stephen W. Pinchook

April 20, 1950 - June 22, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Stephen W. Pinchook, 71, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 20, 1950 in Glens Falls, the son of the late William Pinchook and Rosemary (Simmons) Pinchook Sillero.

Stephen was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1968. After graduating, he went on to do an apprenticeship program for four years in carpentry.

He used these skills to become owner of Pinchook & Buckley Construction in Glens Falls. They built many notable buildings in the Greater Glens Falls area, and did many projects at Glens Falls Hospital and Ciba Geigy.

Stephen was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 81, Glens Falls and served as Treasurer of the Local Carpenters Union.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his long-time partner, Elizabeth "Betsy" Calvert.

Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie and her husband Curt; his son, Mark and his wife, Siobhan; his brothers: Robert and Michael; his sister, Michele; and his two grandchildren; and several nieces.

A private memorial service and burial was held for close family and friends at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Purrs & Paws Cat Shelter, PO Box 4197, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family would like to thank Steve's longtime friends, Pat W., John C., and Philip W. for all their help and support, particularly over the last few months.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn of Steve's passing. He traveled with me to italy along with a host of others when I was the travel director for QSC. He was a true joy to have along and I felt like I instantly had acquired a wonderful new friend. My condolences to all!
Melissa Pagnotta
July 22, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. I remembered him working for my Dad (Jim Weller) and my Uncle (Terry Buckley) Such a happy guy with a great smile and a great laugh!
Patti (Weller) Whitney
July 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Stephen's family, and friends, and coworkers. I graduated with Stephen in 1968 from SMA. He was a great guy. Rest in peace.
Suzanne McCabe Lenss
School
July 1, 2021
Thanks for the good memories of the jobs we all did together.your smiling face and little laugh will be missed. RIP Steve!
GFH Manell´s marauders
June 29, 2021
R.I.P. old buddy.We'll be toasting to you at Happy Hour.
David Collins
Friend
June 29, 2021
My heartfelt condolences go out to the whole family! Steve was a wonderful man and great friend to my family! He will be missed by everyone!
Ken Hayes
Friend
June 28, 2021
I'd like to extend my deepest sympathy to Stephanie and her family, and her brother Mark. My memories of growing up, include many fun family gatherings at your childhood home. Your Dad was always so kind and thoughtful when it came to us kids. In recent years, I would see Steve at the store I worked at, and he always had a hug or kind words for me. He was a lifelong, wonderful friend to my Dad, Bill, for which I'll always be grateful. You were blessed to have such an amazing father. I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss. My heart is with you, along with my prayers for you to find peace in the weeks to come, knowing he is resting in the Lord's paradise. Steph, you're in my thoughts and prayers daily. If there is anything I can do to help you get through this, please don't hesitate to reach out. With all my love and deepest condolences... Kelly
Kelly Dewall
Friend
June 27, 2021
Steve was a classmate of mine at Saint Mary´s and we were last together at our 50th high school reunion three years ago. He was a great guy. My condolences to Steve´s children and family.
Victor Caponera
Friend
June 27, 2021
