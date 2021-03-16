Stephen J. Thompson

Nov. 15, 1943 - Mar. 12, 2021

TICONDEROGA - Stephen J. Thompson, 77, of Ticonderoga, NY passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at UVM in Burlington, VT, with his wife, Betty and daughter, Stephanie, holding his hands, at his bedside. Steve was born on November 15, 1943 at his family home on Rabbit Run. This is where Steve grew up with his 9 siblings.

Steve and his brother, Tom spent their youth growing up and working on the family farm. Steve graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1962. Shortly thereafter in 1963 he began his 44 year long career at International Paper Mill.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Butler) of 57 years. They were married on November 7, 1964. They shared a once in a lifetime kind of love. It was a rarity to see one of them without the other throughout their whole time together. Betty would like to dedicate one last song to Steve, "Could I Have This Dance" by his favorite singer, Anne Murray.

They enjoyed traveling 45 of the 50 states. You could find them often looking for deer or enjoying the countryside scenery. They are known at all the Denny's Restaurants from Glens Falls, NY to Rutland and Burlington VT, where they have developed meaningful relationships with the employees, who are now like family. Steve and Betty often spent time watching the birds at their kitchen table, while having a cup of coffee. If not at the table, they were always running the roads together, usually to one of their favorite Denny's to have coffee. Their love has left a legacy for all that are inspired by them.

Steve was well known for his various involvements within the community. Beginning with being a coach of the K of C little league team, with his brother Tom, for over eight years. He was also involved with the Essex County Transportation for 13 years, driving the elderly to medical appointments. He was recognized in the year 2018 as Essex County Senior of the Year, and was congratulated by Senator Betty Little, for his commitment to this organization.

Steve has had many hobbies and passions that he looked forward to throughout the years. In the summer months, he was either in his garden working, or he could be found sitting on the family land on top of the mountain. He also looked forward to riding his bicycle through the flats near our local airport. Often Steve was out golfing with his son Jesse or lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Jerry. In cooler months, of previous years, Steve would be found out hunting with his sons and friends. A hobby he passed on to his boys.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Albert "Babe" Thompson, and his mother Blanche (Rafferty) Thompson. Also, his brothers: John (Truce) and Joseph "Joe" Thompson; and sisters: Gloria (Jerry) Peeters, Geraldine "Tootie" Davis, Gwendolyn St. John, and Marion Lindstrand; and his two grandsons: Ryan Thompson, and Riley Knight.

Steve is survived by Betty; and their children: Jesse (Tonya) Thompson of Ticonderoga, NY, Rodney (Sue) Thompson of Crown Point, NY, Peter (Cara) Thompson of Lima, OH, Stephanie (Jim) Bell of Hague, NY, Dustin Gowett of Ticonderoga, NY and James Backus, Sr. of Ticonderoga, NY; his grandchildren: Stephen Thompson, Linda (Josh) Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Ezekiel Thompson, Naomi Thompson, Noelle Thompson, Bethanie (Jamie) Frasier, Makayla (Don) Backus, James Backus, Jr., Shelby (Brandon) Backus, Elizabeth (Hunter) Backus, and Danielle Bell; great-grandchildren: Natisha, Evan, Ryan, Jr., Jesse, Kyle, Thomas, Jackson, Forest, Paisley, and Freya; and sisters: Patricia Nadeau, Nancy (Roland "Bill") Carr; and a brother, Albert "Tom" (Mary) Thompson. Steve had several close family friends: Bill (Marlene) Butler, Elinor (Franklin) Crossman, Jerry Peeters, Buff (Donna) Frasier, Alvin (Vikki) Frasier, Carol Frasier, Bobby (Angel) Fuller, William "Hammer" Boyle; and close friend and Doctor for 26 years, Dr. Harley Donnelly.

Steve had a very special bond with Michael Burleigh of Ticonderoga, NY. Michael and Steve shared an interest in reading the daily newspapers. Steve often delivered Michael the paper and always enjoyed their talks.

Steve was a man of great integrity, pride, and generosity. He believed in second chances and forgiveness. His heart was always open, along with his door to anyone in need. He is known for his quick wit and outrageous sense of humor. He immersed himself in loving his family, especially his wife, Betty. He took great pride in being a father and a husband. He went above and beyond to be present in the lives of all 23 of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Steve's legacy has always been and will remain, that family is the most important thing in life.

Due to current circumstances, a Memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com