Stephen C. Weinberger
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Stephen C. Weinberger

Dec. 26, 1941 - Dec. 7, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Stephen C. Weinberger, 78, of Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 with his children by his side. Born in Mott, ND on December 26, 1941, he was the son of the late Christian and Elizabeth (Schaff) Weinberger.

Stephen proudly served in the United States Army, while stationed in Korea.

He grew up in Portland, OR before moving to the Hudson Falls area in 1970. While in Portland, Stephen worked for DeMonty Meat Packing Co., while in the local area, he was employed as a certified meat cutter for The Grand Union Company.

Stephen was very active, enjoying golfing with friends, playing pickle ball, hunting, bowling, playing card and board games with his family and making picks for Sunday football games.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy M. (Diamond) Weinberger; his second wife, Deborah (Parent) Weinberger; his stepsons, Howard Parker, III and Paul Parker; several brothers and sisters; and a granddaughter, April Anglin.

Survivors include his children: Shawn (Robyn) Weinberger of South Glens Falls, Sheri (John) Tougas of South Glens Falls, Peggy (Torry) Parker of South Glens Falls; his step children: Danielle Abbenante of South Glens Falls, and Deanne (Jon) Whible of Hudson Falls; several grandchildren: Jordan, Shawn, Jr., Seth, Noah, Ethan, Justin, Ryan, Kirk, Samantha, Richelle, Nicholas, Stephanie, Paula, Christie, Nicole and Kara; several great-grandchildren; his brother and sisters, David, Peggy, Debby, and Bonnie; several nieces and nephews; and his dog companion, Rosie.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury. Mask are mandatory and a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time.

Funeral services will be held 10 am on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pine View Cemetery
Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve was a good neighbor, a good fellow employee,and always friendly with a smile. Rest in peace Steve and God Bless.
Duane Taylor
December 10, 2020
May he Rest In Peace,god bless
Howard parker
December 10, 2020
Shawn, Robyn and family, My condolences to all of you for the loss of your father. You´re in my thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times.
Mike Palmer
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss Shawn
keith benway
December 10, 2020
