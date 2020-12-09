Stephen C. Weinberger

Dec. 26, 1941 - Dec. 7, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Stephen C. Weinberger, 78, of Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 with his children by his side. Born in Mott, ND on December 26, 1941, he was the son of the late Christian and Elizabeth (Schaff) Weinberger.

Stephen proudly served in the United States Army, while stationed in Korea.

He grew up in Portland, OR before moving to the Hudson Falls area in 1970. While in Portland, Stephen worked for DeMonty Meat Packing Co., while in the local area, he was employed as a certified meat cutter for The Grand Union Company.

Stephen was very active, enjoying golfing with friends, playing pickle ball, hunting, bowling, playing card and board games with his family and making picks for Sunday football games.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy M. (Diamond) Weinberger; his second wife, Deborah (Parent) Weinberger; his stepsons, Howard Parker, III and Paul Parker; several brothers and sisters; and a granddaughter, April Anglin.

Survivors include his children: Shawn (Robyn) Weinberger of South Glens Falls, Sheri (John) Tougas of South Glens Falls, Peggy (Torry) Parker of South Glens Falls; his step children: Danielle Abbenante of South Glens Falls, and Deanne (Jon) Whible of Hudson Falls; several grandchildren: Jordan, Shawn, Jr., Seth, Noah, Ethan, Justin, Ryan, Kirk, Samantha, Richelle, Nicholas, Stephanie, Paula, Christie, Nicole and Kara; several great-grandchildren; his brother and sisters, David, Peggy, Debby, and Bonnie; several nieces and nephews; and his dog companion, Rosie.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury. Mask are mandatory and a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time.

Funeral services will be held 10 am on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

