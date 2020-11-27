Steve Winfield Losee

HEBRON - Steve "Grumpy" Losee, a lifelong resident of Salem joined in eternity with many of his dear friends, father Calvin and Uncle Dwight (Lew) on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 58.

Steve was a devoted father, farmer and friend. He was a committed servant to the community with his years spent as an active Life-Time member of the Salem Rescue Squad, Salem Planning Board and Washington County EMS. Steve's career was operator at Black Creek Valley Farm and Big Buddy Leon's personal mechanic. Also, owning and operating with his family Beaver Brook Farm. Steve looked forward to vacationing at the coast, enjoying fresh seafood, baling hay, Sunday Football with the New York Giants, morning coffee chats and frequent dinner gatherings where everyone knew they were welcome. Most importantly Steve enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He loved watching his children play sports and become the adults they are today. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He adored spending time pissing them off with his irritating jokes and playful banter. Steve will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Steve leaves behind his children: Chase, Naomi (Bob) Jarvis, Chad (Shyela) Losee, Marcy (Ben) Osterhaudt, Stephanie (Doug) Mattison, Howard Osterhaudt, Amy(Cathy) Osterhaudt, David (Shirley) Cary and Jason(Nicole) Osterhaudt; grandchildren: Calvin, Cadence, Tabitha, Kellie, Sam, Nash, Maddison, Skyler, Willow, Madelyn, Grace, Max, Madison; devoted wife Laurie; his special Aunt Patricia, sisters: Linda and Jeannette; and mother Evelyn.

A very special thanks to recent care givers and the community for their support during these last few months. There are too many to list.

Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Salem United Methodist Church on West Broadway Salem, NY with Reverend Debbie Earthrowl officiating. Please practice COVID guidelines, wear a mask and household distancing required.

