Steven M. Brooks

May 15, 1990 - Oct. 25, 2020

SCHUYLERVILLE - Steven M. Brooks, 30, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.

Born May 15, 1990 in Saratoga Springs, NY he was the son of Peggy Brooks of Schuylerville and the late Paul J. Brooks Sr.

Steven had been employed for several years with the Village of Schuylerville DPW and currently was working as a mechanic for Hollingsworth and Vose in Clarks Mills. He was a member of the Fish Creek Rod & Gun Club.

Steven was also predeceased by one niece, Hannah Braymer.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Jennifer Brooks of Schuylerville; his son, Fredrick Brooks of Schuylerville; three brothers: Paul (Alyssa) Brooks Jr. of Schuylerville, Walter Male of Schuylerville, and Paul (Jenn) Braymer of Granville; four nieces and three nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Steven's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the Fish Creek Rod & Gun Club, 119 Route 32S, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.