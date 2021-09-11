Menu
Steven J. Newton
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Steven J. Newton

Jan. 12, 1967 - Sept. 8, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Steven J. Newton, 54, of Terry Drive passed away on September 8, 2021, at his home in South Glens Falls.

Born January 12, 1967 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John and Nancy (Gray) Newton.

Steve was a former employee of Price Chopper Supermarkets in the Glens Falls area. He also worked with area bands and promoted charity events.

Steve enjoyed listening to music and socializing with his many friends.

Survivors include his children: Jonathan Newton and Sharmarie Sherman; several grandchildren and his brother, Thomas Newton of Woodstock, GA.

Friends may call Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Steven may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Union Cemetery
Fort Edward, NY
Sep
21
Calling hours
5:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Carleton Funeral Home
"Bomber" as he liked to be called was a kind hearted man. He really enjoyed music and friends and the being around both. He will be missed by many. RIP
Michelle Drake
September 17, 2021
