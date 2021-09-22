Sue Levine

Jan. 8, 1939 - Sept. 18, 2021

ALBANY - Sue Levine, dedicated wife and mother, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Albany Medical Center at the age of 82. For the past several years she had been living in Albany in senior housing, minutes from her daughter, Lisa. Sue was diagnosed with leukemia last year and was recently hospitalized for complications related to her diagnosis.

Sue was born January 8, 1939 to Henry and Helen Patack. She and her brother, Louis were raised in Albany. Sue attended Lasell Junior College and Mildred Elly Secretarial School.

Sue met her husband, Marshall in Troy, married in 1961, and settled in Glens Falls where they lovingly raised their three children and many adored pets. She truly adored bringing new pets into the home and making them part of the family.

Sue worked at several local businesses over the years including Honigsbaum's and Mohan's where she enjoyed socializing with co-workers and chatting with customers.

Sue was a talented artist and drew portraits of her grandchildren and the family pets over the years.

She had a passion for watching and playing tennis and could be found on the courts during summers in the 1970's and 80's at the Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club. Long fitness and dog walks were a favorite past-time enjoyed with her children.

She enjoyed keeping in touch with close friends and family over the phone or with FaceTime.

Sue loved spending time with her grandchildren: Justin, Rachel, and Eli when they would visit or at family gatherings, as well as visiting with her grand-pets.

She is survived by her three children: Lisa Levine (Jay Cloutier) of Albany, New York, Debbie Tegen (Paul) of Manchester Center, Vermont, and Larry Levine (Jennifer) of Jericho, Vermont. She is also survived by her brother, Loius Patack (Anne Grace) of Albany, New York and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Marshall last year.

A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend.

In remembrance of Sue's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, or the Humane Society. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.