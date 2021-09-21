Menu
Susan Devino
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Susan (Smith) Devino

July 25, 1963 - Sept. 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLs – Susan (Smith) Devino, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home.

Born on July 25, 1963, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late August Smith and Kay (Andrews) Smith.

Susan attended Granville High School.

She enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows and most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. Susan was also an animal lover, she had cats, birds and ferrets. Susan was an avid Jets fan, even though not everyone in the house agreed with her choice of team. Most of all, she enjoyed relaxing dinners with her longtime companion, Rob Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, George Guilder and her infant grandchild, Colby Bullock.

She is survived by her three children, Steven Bullock, Megan Devino and Sonya (Jes) Cook; her two step children, Brittany Devino and Brenda Devino; her grandchildren, Emma Terpening, Carla Terpening, Stephen Bullock, II and Ryder Devino; her siblings, Kathy Andrews, Mark Smith and August Andrews, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations may be sent to a local soup kitchen of your choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
