Susan E. Wright

Oct. 11, 1949 - Sept. 29, 2020

CORINTH – Susan E. Wright, 70, of Hill Avenue, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at her home.

Born on Oct. 11, 1949 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Towers) Clute.

Sue graduated from Corinth High School.

She was employed at the Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs for over 30 years in the housekeeping department until her retirement in 2018.

Sue loved her children and grandchildren, as her family was everything to her. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and loved the ocean, especially Maine.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Larry Clute.

Survivors include one son, Michael S. Wright of Corinth; two grandsons: Taran Wright (Lisa Graziano) of Corinth and Alec Wright of Porter Corners; one sister, Lynda Winney (Bernie) of Moreau; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Sue's request, there are no services scheduled.

The family wishes to thank the St. Peters Hospital Cardiac team for all their excellent and professional care given to Susan. They also sincerely wish to thank Sue's former oncologist, Dr. Vincent Koh, who saved her life over 30 years ago from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.