Susan Kay Alber

June 30, 1949 - Aug. 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Susan Kay Alber, 71, of Queensbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, with her husband, David, by her side.

Born June 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Charles N. and Regina M. (Kelly) Perrotte.

After graduating from South Glens Falls High School, Susan worked as a restaurant manager at WT Grants and the Silo. Susan eventually found her true calling as a teaching assistant at BOCES for Special Education and Autistic children for more than 20 years.

On Sept. 27, 1970, Susan married her loving husband, David, at the Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. Married for nearly 50 years at the time of her passing.

In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her grandmother, Bertha Kelly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David S. Alber; her two sons, Keith M. Alber (Shanley) of Clifton Park and Kevin C. Alber (Christine) of Queensbury; two grandsons, Jaydon P. Alber and Lucas D. Alber, both of Clifton Park; two sisters, Joan and Linda Perrotte; her brothers-in-law, Douglas Alber (Nancy), Richard Alber (Kathy), and Robert Alber; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; her dog, Shiloh, and many other pets that have predeceased her.

There will be a private memorial service at Susan's request.

An outdoor celebration of Susan's life will be held at Susan and David's home, located at 8 Stephanie Lane, at 3 p.m. Sept. 1. We welcome friends to pay their respects to the Alber family. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Timothy McElrath and his staff at St. Peter's Hospital, and Dr. Xiao Su and his staff at Saratoga Hospital.

In loving memory of Susan contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540 or through https://www.autismspeaks.org/, ecard recipient addresses: [email protected] and [email protected]

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to teaching special needs children. She had many friends, and was sure to brighten any room she entered. Susan's enjoyments included playing with her grandsons, vacationing at the ocean, especially Maine, and attending her sons and grandsons school and sporting events. She was a very creative person who enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, and took great pride in gardening in her yard. Susan was an especially caring and compassionate woman. She was always on the go, helping wherever and whenever she could. We take heart in knowing that she is now at peace with God.