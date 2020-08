SUSAN KAY ALBER

QUEENSBURY - Susan Kay Alber, 71, of Queensbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

An outdoor celebration of Susan's life will be held at Susan and David's home, located at 8 Stephanie Lane, at 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

We welcome friends to pay their respects to the Alber family. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.