Susan L. Robertson

Oct. 18, 1952 - Aug. 28, 2020

CAMBRIDGE - Susan L. Robertson of Cambridge passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 with her family by her side after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the youngest child of John T. Ludwick and Katherine R. Ludwick. She was born Oct. 18, 1952 in Hartford, Connecticut and moved to Cambridge with her family in first grade. She met the love of her life, Alan Robertson, in high school and they were married July 1, 1972.

Sue was a patient account representative at Mary McClellan Hospital for 28 years. After its closure in 2003, she continued her career at Seton Health in Cohoes and then St. Peter's Health Partners in Albany. She was valued by her co-workers for her knowledge and experience and continued to work until the side effects of treatments made that impossible.

Most of all, Sue was a loving mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was attending the sports games, concerts, and other events of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed annual camping trips near Hampton Beach with her family and her sister's family since the 1970s. She opened her home to the entire Robertson family for a Christmas Eve gathering for more than 40 years. Through earlier battles with multiple sclerosis and breast cancer and during her recent illness, Sue fought hard to remain with those she loved.

Her passing is a devastating loss to her family: husband, Alan Robertson; her daughter, Heather Roberts (Keith) of Hinesburg, Vermont; her sons: Stephen Robertson (Danielle) of Cambridge and Bradley Robertson (Jennifer) of Crofton, Maryland; her brother, Frank Ludwick of Cambridge; her sister, Christine Lutringer (Robert) of Loudonville; her grandchildren: Austin Gauthier, Patrick Robertson, Parker Robertson, Thomas Roberts, Ethan Robertson, Katherine Roberts, Ramsey Robertson, Quinn Robertson and Margaret Roberts; goddaughter, Rebecca Von Wedel; many siblings-in-law; nieces; nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends are welcome at calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 W. Main St., Cambridge. Burial will be private at Woodlands Cemetery the following day. Please be advised that gathering size within our funeral home will be limited to 35 people at a time. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (https:/www.cancer.orgnvolvedonate) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https:/nationalmssociety.orgonate).

