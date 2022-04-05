Susan Lynn Patistas

July 30, 1957 - April 2, 2022

CORINTH – Susan Lynn Patistas, 64, of Corinth, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family. "Losing a sibling is always too Soon." "There's something God has given us, that's more than family, he's placed a love for you, my sister, deep down in the heart of Me." Until eternity will we meet again. A world of no pain and much laughter.

Born on July 30, 1957 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Steadman) Eddy.

Susan attended Corinth High School.

She was employed at Saratoga Bridges as a care giver for 25 years until her retirement.

Susan enjoyed Bingo, casino trips and relaxing at the beach in New Hampshire with her family. In the later part of her life, she enjoyed doing Diamond Art. She also was a loving Mom to many cats.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her nephew, Jacobe Taras and her sister-in-law, Debbie Eddy.

Survivors include eight siblings, Peggy Dardas (John) of Utah, Christine Taras (Richard) of Moreau, Daniel Eddy of Argyle, Barbie Eddy (Dennis Swartz) of Galway, Andrew Eddy (Christine Speares) of Providence, Joel Eddy (Tracy) of Providence, Peter Eddy of Greenfield Center, and Jeffrey Eddy (Debbie McIntyre) of Hadley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Susan's request, there are no services being held at this time. A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek for their kindness and compassionate care given to Susan during her time there.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.