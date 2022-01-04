Menu
Susan Mashak Perry
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Susan Mashak Perry

Sept. 19, 1949 - Dec. 29, 2021

HAMPTON - Susan Mashak Perry, "Grandma Sue", 72, of Hampton, NY, passed away peacefully at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, NY on December 29, 2021.

Susan was born on September 19, 1949, the daughter of Lawrence Mashak and Mildred (Wells) Mashak of Hampton, NY.

She is survived by her loving children; son David Perry and wife Kim; daughter Heather Weeden and husband Roger; and daughter Jill Harrington. Susan is also survived by her siblings; brother John Mashak and wife Valerie and sister Camilla (Mashak)Shaw and husband Bob. Susan found great joy in her nine grandchildren; Brittany Novick and husband Joe, Bradley Perry and wife Cecilia (Campala), Brooke Perry, Brynna Perry, Brent Perry, Tiernan Weeden, Noah Weeden, Logan Harrington and Chloe Harrington.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Mildred Mashak.

Susan always wanted a career as a nurse and after graduating from Granville High School she obtained her nursing degree. She later returned to school to obtain her Master's degree in Nursing Education

from Russel Sage College in Troy, NY. Susan had a fulfilling career as a nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital. Later in her life she became a nursing instructor at Adirondack Community College and taught her students to provide compassionate care and stressed kindness and laughter in addition to clinical skills. Susan believed in the healing power of laughter and enjoyed sharing stories and laughter with co-workers, friends and family. She always called herself a nurse forever and provided care to patients, friends and family throughout her life.

Susan believed in service and giving back to the community. During her life she was active in the Lioness Club, served on boards for the Haynes House of Hope and the Granville School District and served on the Town of Hampton planning committee.

Susan's greatest joy was her family and friends. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, watching her grandchildren show cows, playing cards with friends and family, road trips with Carol Bray, sitting and listening to the ocean in Maine, watching her birds, and listening to and laughing with friends and family. Lives are forever changed by the love, lessons and care she provided and our hearts are broken by the loss, but thankful for the blessing that she was.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Christena Cunningham and her daughter Lilly for the compassion and love that they provided to Susan which allowed her to remain in the home she loved until her final days. Special thanks is also extended to the staff and volunteers at the Haynes House of Hope which Susan referred to as her "happy place" and High Peaks Hospice for helping ease her journey home.

Susan requested that there be no calling hours and instead requested that there would be a party where people could share stories, good food and laughter. A celebration of Susan's life and burial will take place in the Spring of 2022 when skies are blue and the birds are singing.

The family requests that memorial gifts be given to the Haynes House of Hope at 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Sue´s family. Sue was an incredible person and a wonderful professional nurse. We worked together at Glens Falls Hospital and enjoyed the Lunch Bunch together as well until Covid. May your many memories help bring you all comfort.
Deena Gill
Work
January 14, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your sister.
Crystal Morehouse
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sue Perry had a heart of gold and a playful twinkle in her eye from the day I met her. She was my first clinical instructor at ACC. She saw my struggle to meet the demands of school full-time as I worked full-time in the dietary department of the same hospital. She saw something in me that I didn't, and brought it the attention of another unit manager. She said she would have hired me, but being both my clinical instructor and supervisor presented a conflict of interest. It was with Sue that I learned to laugh and maintain a sunny disposition despite the situation. She was the basis of me knowing as a nurse, I can't make your bills get paid, your roof not leak, or keep your family from being "dynamic," but I can take what is in this (hand gesture) box, and make it as okay as possible. Even if it is the worst situation one has ever been in, I can control what is in my "box." I have said this to countless patients, both adult and for children-- however at the child's level of development. There were years of "Backwards Trick or Treat" (with parental consent of course) at my own expense and OF COURSE I dressed up! As kind and humorous Sue was-- make no mistake-- she was also a force to be reckoned with. I am confident I am not the only nurse that saw qualities in her they wanted to live on through their own career. Thank you, for being my first biggest nursing fan.
Amy (McCall) Ratti RN
January 7, 2022
Sue was an amazing instructor at ACC and co worker at GFH. You will be greatly missed.
Bonnie Johnson McGinnis
Work
January 4, 2022
Sue was a great lady,a great teacher and friend to anyone who needed a friend! Praying for her family and friends
Darlene Thompson
Work
January 4, 2022
