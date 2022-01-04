Susan Mashak Perry

Sept. 19, 1949 - Dec. 29, 2021

HAMPTON - Susan Mashak Perry, "Grandma Sue", 72, of Hampton, NY, passed away peacefully at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, NY on December 29, 2021.

Susan was born on September 19, 1949, the daughter of Lawrence Mashak and Mildred (Wells) Mashak of Hampton, NY.

She is survived by her loving children; son David Perry and wife Kim; daughter Heather Weeden and husband Roger; and daughter Jill Harrington. Susan is also survived by her siblings; brother John Mashak and wife Valerie and sister Camilla (Mashak)Shaw and husband Bob. Susan found great joy in her nine grandchildren; Brittany Novick and husband Joe, Bradley Perry and wife Cecilia (Campala), Brooke Perry, Brynna Perry, Brent Perry, Tiernan Weeden, Noah Weeden, Logan Harrington and Chloe Harrington.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Mildred Mashak.

Susan always wanted a career as a nurse and after graduating from Granville High School she obtained her nursing degree. She later returned to school to obtain her Master's degree in Nursing Education

from Russel Sage College in Troy, NY. Susan had a fulfilling career as a nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital. Later in her life she became a nursing instructor at Adirondack Community College and taught her students to provide compassionate care and stressed kindness and laughter in addition to clinical skills. Susan believed in the healing power of laughter and enjoyed sharing stories and laughter with co-workers, friends and family. She always called herself a nurse forever and provided care to patients, friends and family throughout her life.

Susan believed in service and giving back to the community. During her life she was active in the Lioness Club, served on boards for the Haynes House of Hope and the Granville School District and served on the Town of Hampton planning committee.

Susan's greatest joy was her family and friends. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, watching her grandchildren show cows, playing cards with friends and family, road trips with Carol Bray, sitting and listening to the ocean in Maine, watching her birds, and listening to and laughing with friends and family. Lives are forever changed by the love, lessons and care she provided and our hearts are broken by the loss, but thankful for the blessing that she was.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Christena Cunningham and her daughter Lilly for the compassion and love that they provided to Susan which allowed her to remain in the home she loved until her final days. Special thanks is also extended to the staff and volunteers at the Haynes House of Hope which Susan referred to as her "happy place" and High Peaks Hospice for helping ease her journey home.

Susan requested that there be no calling hours and instead requested that there would be a party where people could share stories, good food and laughter. A celebration of Susan's life and burial will take place in the Spring of 2022 when skies are blue and the birds are singing.

The family requests that memorial gifts be given to the Haynes House of Hope at 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832.