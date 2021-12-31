Susan J. Ringer

Jan. 1, 1949 - Dec. 28, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Susan J. Ringer, 72, of Ninth Ave., passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born January 1, 1949 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Bertha (Mondoux) Gaulin.

On June 18, 1988, Susan married Jeffery Ringer at the Cartier Farm in Fort Ann.

Susan worked many years in retail for Ames and then Home Depot.

She enjoyed latch hooking in her quiet time, creating crafts for her family and friends. Susan was a devoted Washington Redskins fan and never missed watching a game. Most importantly, Susan loved spending time with her family.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard Gaulin and Larry Gaulin; her daughter, Susan Bryans and her daughter-in-law, Noel Edwards.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Jeffery "Doughnut" Ringer of Hudson Falls; her children: Steve Edwards of Hudson Falls and Scott Smith and his, wife Jennifer of Warrensburg; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Gaulin and his wife, Kathy of VA; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marylou and Emil Novohradsky; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Brown of South Glens Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Susan may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

