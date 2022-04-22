Susan J. Thompson

June 7, 1951 - April 18, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Susan J. Thompson, passed away on April 18 2022 at her home.

Born on June 7, 1951 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of Frank and Betty (Kirkham) Thompson.

Susan graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1969.

She worked in the Deli/Meat Department of Price Chopper on Cooper Street in Glens Falls. Susan retired after 34 years.

Susan loved camping in Lake Luzerne on the Hudson River with her closest friends. She enjoyed doing crossword scratch offs, and loved the New York Yankees. In the summer, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle, especially to Port Henry for the Thompson Family reunions. Susan would stop into Sully's West for a pitcher of beer and to say hello to her friends there. She spent years in their pool league, and her favorite song on the jukebox was song #3412.

She is predeceased by her parents Betty and Frank Thompson and her brother Gary Thompson.

Susan is survived by her daughter Tracey MacDonald (James Henderson) of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Mikayla Smith of Queensbury, Michael MacDonald (Brianna Dunham) of Highland, Taylor MacDonald of South Glens Falls; Her great-grandchildren: Parker Smith of Queensbury, Kaylynn Monroe-Smith of Queensbury, Kennedi Monroe of Queensbury; her son-in-law Michael MacDonald of Queensbury. She is also survived by lifelong friend Joe Ducharme of Queensbury; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in the spring.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses with Homeward Bound and High Peaks Hospice. A special thank you to Sean Campanie and Lisa Bolton

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.