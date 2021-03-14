Susanne Gene (Bruno) Scroggins

June 20, 1947 - Mar. 8, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Susanne Gene (Bruno) Scroggins, 73, of River St., passed away peacefully, Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side. Born June 20, 1947 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Dorothy (Keene) Bruno.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate from Warrensburg Central School.

She married the love of her life, Dave Scroggins on September 16, 1967. Susanne began her working years as a switchboard operator at Pioneer Telephone in Chestertown before eventually retiring from the Warren County Sheriff's Department after 25 years of faithful service. Following her formal retirement, she enjoyed working summers at Lake George Escape campground.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed family cookouts, weekend road trips, bowling, and above all, spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Aileen Patsy Baker.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dave Scroggins of Warrensburg; her children: Sharon Michelle Gifford and her husband, David of Warrensburg, David Anthony Scroggins and his wife, Maja of Chestertown, Jeremy Scroggins and his wife, Samantha of Chestertown; her grandchildren: Jonathan Keast, Dillon Keast, Lena Scroggins, Amelia Scroggins, and Emmett Scroggins; great-grandchildren: Jaden Keast and Aroura Haines; siblings: Allen David Bruno and his wife, Judy of MA, Sharon Harvey of Chestertown; brother-in-law, Kerry Baker; nieces and nephews: Daniel Harvey (Lorraine), Joshua Bruno (Christine), Brad Baker (Stephanie), Daren Harvey (Sarah), and Mat Baker (Eliza); as well as many extended family members and friends.

At Susanne's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at a time to be announced in the spring in Warrensburg Cemetery.

Susanne's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at the C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital including Dr. Mason and his nursing staff.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

