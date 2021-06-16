Susie Carmen (Rivers) Villela

March 16, 1983 - Dec. 15, 2020

HAMPTON, NY - On December 15, 2020, Susie Carmen (Rivers) Villela, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 37.

Carmen was born on March 16, 1983 in San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Granville Junior/Senior High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Carmen proudly served her country with honor from 2002 until 2015, working as an Administrative Clerk. She did one tour in Afghanistan and was awarded many commendations and awards, including the Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation-Navy, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Nato Medal ISAF Afghanistan. At the time of her passing, she was working towards her Bachelor's Degree in Medical Administration at Southern New Hampshire University. On September 11, 2010, Carmen married Andres Villela in Killington, VT.

Carmen had a passion for gardening and was especially proud of winning the "Yard of the Month" Award when she was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. Carmen was also a huge Giants fan, and loved spending Sundays watching football with her family. Most importantly, Carmen had a tremendous love for her children. She loved to talk to Mackenzie on the phone to find out everything that she was doing. She loved going to Gabriel's games, cheering him on throughout all of his years of soccer.

Left to cherish Carmen's memory are her husband, Andres; her children: Mackenzie Cimino and Gabriel Villela; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special aunt, Lisa Fenton, who thought of Carmen like a daughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Granville, NY. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Immediately following the service, burial will be in St. Raphael's Cemetery in Poultney, VT. A reception will be held at the American Legion on Columbus Street in Granville, NY.

Local funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.