Sylvester F. Rabine Sr. "Sly"

June 13, 1935 - March 24, 2022

FORT EDWARD - Sylvester F. Rabine Sr. "Sly", 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022.

Born on June 13, 1935 in Fort Edward, he lived there all of his life and was the son of the late Delmar and Pauline (LaPoint) Rabine.

Sly worked for many years at Decora Manufacturing in Fort Edward and retired from there. He was a gentleman farmer, raising goats, chickens, horses, cows, etc.

He enjoyed horses and tending to all the other animals on his farm. Sly enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones as well as his animals. Anybody that knew Sly knew he loved his Cadillacs as well.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Ann Louise Rabine, who passed away on August 2, 1998; and 12 of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children: Sylvester Rabine, Jr. and his wife, Lori, Nancy Marie Rabine, Lawrence Richard Rabine and his wife, Doreen, and Patrick Delmar Rabine and his wife, Stacey; all of Fort Edward; a sister, Lorraine Davidson of Hudson Falls; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as many other loved ones and friends.

Thank you for everything you were and for all you did for all of us and for everything you taught us and the time we got to spend with you.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., F1. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls, NY.

