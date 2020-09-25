Sylvia A. Petta

Mar. 4, 1933 - Sept. 22, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Sylvia A. Petta, 87, who most recently lived in Queensbury, but was a longtime resident of Mechanicville, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on September 22, 2020, following a courageous battle for the fifth time with cancer. Born in Mechanicville on March 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Francis DeCrescente and Anna Cavotta DeCrescente.

Sylvia graduated from Mechanicville High School and then earned her Associates degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton. During Sylvia's working career outside of the home, she worked as a lab technician, and then as a travel and tourism resource at the information center on the Northway, but spent the majority of her working career as the office assistant at the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center. Sylvia was first and foremost an incredible mother of her 5 children, devoting her life to raising them, and subsequently her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Sylvia was a devout Roman Catholic, practicing as a longtime parishioner of the Assumption - St. Paul Parish in Mechanicville and more recently at the Our Lady of Annunciation Parish in Queensbury.

Sylvia expressed her love for her family through her cooking, specializing in incredible multi-course Italian dinners and baking spectacular desserts. She loved her coffee with any and all family & friends. Sylvia was an avid viewer of the Food Network, challenging herself to make what she had just seen on TV. She continued to challenge her mind, completing multiple crossword puzzles on a regular basis. At the age of 70, after never having played any sports herself, Sylvia became a diehard golf enthusiast and Tiger Woods number one fan. But most of all, Sylvia cherished going to her grandchildren's sporting events and activities, and then being able to brag about them to everyone she spoke to.

Survivors include her children: David (Priscilla) Petta, Stephen (Kristen) Petta and Diane Petta (Steven Miles), all of Queensbury, Michael (Jamie) Petta of Stillwater and Richard (Michelle) Petta of Matthews, NC. Also, grandchildren Ally, Nicole, Jamie, Bryan, Tom Palmer (Nicole), Christina Palmer (Chris Marissal) and Nicholas, along with great grandchildren Logan Marissal, Ben and Anthony Palmer, and her lifelong beloved friend, Evie Camerota.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be alongside her parents in St. Paul's Cemetery in Mechanicville.

Those wishing to remember Sylvia in a special way are asked to make contributions to NYOH Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY 12065. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Sylvia.