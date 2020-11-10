Terrance "Terry" Wayne O'Neil

June 16, 1938 - Nov. 6, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Terrance "Terry" Wayne O'Neil of Hudson Falls passed away Friday morning, November 6, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 82.

Born June 16, 1938, in Elizabethtown, he was the son of Roland O'Neil and Marion (Maloney) O'Neil.

After graduating from South Glens Falls in 1955, he attended Cornell University for an internship in agricultural science. In 1956, Terry worked as a milk tester for Washington County, keeping statistical records pertaining to cattle for the Washington County Dairy Herds Association.

In 1957, Terry eloped with his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Spano, whom he met while they were working in the high school cafeteria.

In 1957, he was employed at Jaxton Manufacturing in Glens Falls as traffic manager in charge of inventory control. In 1967, Terry began working at Scott Paper Company where he worked his way up to quality control manager and technician retiring in 1995.

"You have to try to build and come out of your own corner of excellence." That was Terry's motto, and he demonstrated it by being a lifelong volunteer in the community. He was a genuine point of light. For sixty years, Terry committed himself to making a difference starting with the United Methodist Church when he was a member of the youth fellowship, organizing and participating in many activities. During that time, Terry was also involved in the Moreau Mt. Boys 4-H Club Committee, becoming chair at the young age of 14. In 1954 he became a member of the New York 4-H Conservation Training Camp and the 28th New York State 4-H Club Congress. While Terry was in 4-H he received the Saratoga County Rotary 4-H Club project award as well as certificates of achievement for agricultural demonstration contests and many ribbons from the Saratoga County Fair. Terry continued to serve at the church on the Board of Trustees and the Commission of Education. He was also involved in various maintenance projects and fundraisers over the years.

He founded the Kingsbury Community Pool Committee with a small group of volunteers in his house on Willow Street, and eventually it grew large enough to meet at Martha's restaurant in Hudson Falls. Terry was a member of the Greenjackets Board of Directors and served as treasurer. He served as community chairman for UNICEF for 3 years. He was a member of the Tri-County Traffic Club from 1963-67 serving two years as treasurer. Terry was a charter member of the Kingsbury Jaycees. In 1968 he received the Jaycees Academy of Honor Award. In 1969 he was one of the lead coordinators for the Jaycees' hurricane Camille relief effort at the Masonic Temple in Hudson Falls. Terry also held various offices in the Jaycees including Treasurer and as President of the Kingsbury chapter in 1971. He was a member of the Sandy Hill Days Committee and was involved in organizing the first event in 1985. Terry spearheaded the undertaking for the 5 Combines Feeder Canal Park. He started working there before the Feeder Canal Alliance was established and continued for over 20 years. In 2005, Terry received a Feeder Canal Alliance distinguished service award. Both Terry and his wife are honorary members of the Hudson Falls Fire Department.

He enjoyed barbecuing and hosting family reunions on the outdoor patio he built. Terry also liked camping, walking, riding his bike, collecting old milk bottles, and working at the locks. He passed the time telling stories about growing up in the country in Port Henry and Fortsville, his experiences working with people in the community, and researching family history.

He was predeceased by his mother in 1995, his father in 1991, and his sister Kathleen O'Neil in 2019.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn; his two daughters: Tracie (Carl) Horton of Virginia and Stephanie Hill of Hudson Falls; his two sons: Roland (Mary) O'Neil of Hudson Falls, and Gordon O'Neil of South Glens Falls; his brother, Larry O'Neil; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Please follow all necessary COVID guidelines and restrictions.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury with the Reverend Kim Reed, pastor of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, officiating.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Hudson Falls Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the Feeder Canal Alliance P.O. Box 2414, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

