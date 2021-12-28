Terry J. Nadeau

July 9, 1957 - Dec. 24, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE - Terry J. Nadeau, 64, a resident of Route 4N, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born July 9, 1957 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Leo T. and Violet E. (Johanson) Nadeau.

Terry had worked at Victory Specialty in Victory Mills where he met the love of his life, Verla White. He had also been employed at National Lawn Care, Quick Response and Bonaccio Construction in Schuylerville. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, riding his bike, playing solitaire, word seek, taking pictures, listening to radio station 101.7, watching movies and nature shows, riding his 4-wheeler and snowmobile, planting his yearly garden, putting the American flags in his front yard, and spending time with his family.

He had been an alter boy at Notre Dame Church in Schuylerville and had been a member of the Green Sabres.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, David Nadeau.

Survivors include his companion of 37 years, Verla White of Schuylerville; two daughters: Britny (Jonathan) McFadden of Saratoga Springs and Taylor Nadeau of Schuylerville; granddaughter, Cierra Zakrzewski; grandson, Charlie McFadden; close cousin, Suzie (Mike) Wells; three brothers: Ric Nadeau (Gabby), Harry Nadeau, Tracy Nadeau (Bridget); life long friends: Rick and Debra Hudak, Craig Munson, Tim Cheney; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, Pearl St., Schuylerville. Spring burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Terry's family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Saratoga Community Hospice for their care, especially Belinda RN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Southern Adirondack Recovery Alliance at www.sararecovery.org and select "donate". A network of recovery community and outreach centers helping individuals and their families with addiction.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.